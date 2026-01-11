Sudanese engineers get advanced training in Computer Designing

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP/DNA): The Certificate Distribution Ceremony in connection with specialized technical training programs for Sudanese engineers will be held on January 13 (Tuesday) at the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

The ceremony will be attended by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, as the chief dignitary, along with Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz, HI(M), Retd., Rector NUTECH, and Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Pakistan.

Senior officials, academicians, and representatives of partner institutions are also expected to attend.

Under this initiative, around 20 engineers from Sudan participated in a specialized CAD/CAM/CNC Operations and Machine Building Course hosted at NUTECH. Sponsored and coordinated by COMSTECH, the program aimed to strengthen technical skills, enhance engineering competencies, and promote South-South cooperation among OIC member states through industry-relevant, hands-on training and knowledge exchange.

The training provided extensive practical exposure to modern manufacturing technologies, including computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), CNC machine operations, and machine building techniques. Participants received hands-on experience with advanced industrial equipment such as CNC wood routers, drilling and tapping machines, welding equipment, aluminium cutting machines, tool grinders, and shaper machines, under the guidance of NUTECH’s faculty and technical experts.

In addition to academic and technical training, the Prime Institute of Health Sciences collaborated in the program by facilitating the stay, welfare, and related support arrangements for the Sudanese engineers in Islamabad, ensuring a comfortable and conducive environment throughout the training period.

As part of the program’s diplomatic and institutional engagement, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary also hosted a reception in honour of the Sudanese engineers during their stay, highlighting the importance of human resource development, capacity building, and technology transfer as core objectives of COMSTECH’s cooperation framework.

This initiative forms part of COMSTECH’s broader efforts to promote international technical cooperation and professional training among OIC countries, providing participants with exposure to modern technologies and collaborative learning environments.

The certificate distribution ceremony will formally recognize the achievements of the participating engineers and further strengthen academic, technical, and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Sudan.