Successful CDA Plot Auction Held at Jinnah Convention Center

By Malik Faisal Munir/ DNA

ISLAMABAD: (July 15, 2025): The historic and successful open commercial auction of CDA’s plots was held at Jinnah Convention Centre today on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, which was the first day of three days of Auction from July 15 to 17 in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, personally monitored and supervised the transparent auction process of CDA’s commercial plots.

On the first day of the open auction, six commercial plots were sold out for Rs. 17.14 billion which is a record achievement in the history of CDA as well as investors confidence upon the policies of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Federal Minister Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

According to details, Plot No. 13 in Blue Area (G-8) was auctioned for approximately Rs. 7.24 billion. Similarly, Plot No. 14 in Blue Area (G-8) was sold for around Rs. 4.16 billion, while Plot No. 12 in Blue Area (G-8) was auctioned for about Rs. 3.60 billion.

Additionally, Plot No. 3-A in Sector I-14 was auctioned for approximately Rs. 74.932 crore. Likewise, Plot No. 3B in I-14 Markaz was sold for Rs. 70.932 crore, while Plot No. 10A in I-14 Markaz was auctioned for Rs. 66.932 crore.

The grand open auction of commercial plots in Islamabad and shops in Blue Area’s parking plaza, organized by CDA, will continue on July 16 and 17.

The overwhelming participation of investors in the open auction is clear proof that investors have shown full confidence in CDA’s transparent auction process by actively purchasing plots. Commercial plots and shops in various categories are being auctioned through open bidding in a transparent manner.

In the three-day open auction, 46 plots and shops from various commercial centers, including Blue Area, have been offered for open bidding. On the instructions of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz and other officers personally supervised the open auction.

Additionally, a committee headed by Member Finance Tahir Naeem has been formed, which includes DG Resource, DG Building Control, DG Law, and other officers.

On the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA organized an Investment Expo at the Jinnah Convention Center to raise awareness among investors and the business community. Information booths were set up at the expo by the Environment Wing, Planning & Resource Wing, MCI and the Sports & Culture Directorate. Chairman CDA directed that maximum facilities be provided to investors and the business community.

On the Chairman’s CDA instructions, investor and business-friendly measures have been taken, including a 5% rebate on lump-sum payments made within one month. Additionally, an extra 5% rebate will be offered for lump-sum payments in US dollars. As per the directions of Chairman, CDA’s facilitation team would guide investors at every step.

Addressing the investors and business community on this occasion, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that first of all, we are thankful to all of you, including those listening online. He said that the strong participation of investors in the open auction of commercial plots reflects their trust in CDA’s policies and proves that CDA is conducting the auction process fairly and transparently. He added that for over a year, we have worked day and night with dedication for the betterment of Islamabad and its citizens. Some of our projects are upcoming, while others are in the final stages.

Chairman CDA said that on the first day of the commercial plots auction, a record about Rs. 17 billion was generated, with prices exceeding the reserve value by 33% on the very first day. This demonstrates that the auction process was conducted with complete transparency and on merit.

He said that the auction process was made transparent by working on merit-based principles. The revenue generated will be used for the beautification and development of Islamabad, as well as providing better facilities to citizens.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that due to the best and transparent measures on the first day of the auction, six commercial plots were sold, including a plot in I-14 that exceeded the reserve value by 13%, and a plot in Blue Area that surpassed the reserve value by 15%, resulting in an overall increase of 33% above the reserve value, with a record Rs. 17 billion generated. He added that new sectors are being launched in the short term to meet the residential needs of Islamabad’s citizens.

Chairman CDA thanked the business community, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Stock Exchange, traders, civil society, and other stakeholders for making the auction a success. He also expressed gratitude to the media and National Press Club journalists for providing real-time coverage of the auction process.

Chairman CDA said that, in line with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision, strong measures are being taken to promote digital steamers, digital screens, and a paperless and cashless economy across the city.