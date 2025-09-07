Submarine Ghazi struck fear in enemy’s heart during war: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 /DNA/ – Nations that commemorate their historic milestones and draw enduring legacy from them, remain ever poised and resolute in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of their homeland. Regarded amongst our most significant commemorations, 8th September stands as a testament to the courage of naval warriors, whose steadfast resolve at sea shines like a beacon, guiding future generations.

This historic day exalts the valour of our gallant heroes, who embody the essence of inspiration and kindle a lasting spirit of patriotism. Operation ‘SOMNATH’ epitomizes the true spirit of naval bravery, wherein a Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships displayed exceptional professionalism by launching a surprise attack on the Indian coastal town, Dwarka. This daring operation inflicted irreparable damage on vital shore installations, including a key radar station, which seriously impaired enemy’s visibility and severely dented its operational capability. Equally, during the 1965 war, Pakistan Navy Submarine GHAZI emerged as a formidable deterrent, striking fear in the heart of the enemy and raising stakes for the adversary with a domineering and delusionary ambition against our motherland.

Anchored in the honour and sacrifice of this glorious past, Pakistan Navy, during

‘Marka-e-Haq’, demonstrated resilience and combat readiness that radiated deterrence and a firm resolve to ensure impregnable defence of our sea frontiers. Our operational preparedness and poise kept the adversary at bay, protected our vital maritime interests and helped preserve uninterrupted flow of seaborne trade.

While discharging its cardinal responsibility of ensuring robust defence of our maritime frontiers, Pakistan Navy remains committed to advancing nation’s maritime sector, which is indeed our future. As a key stakeholder, PN is leveraging vast potential of our Blue Economy to foster sustainable economic growth and deliver huge economic dividends to the country. In this pursuit, the second Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC-25) is scheduled to be held from 3-6 Nov this year at Karachi Expo Centre. This is where global stakeholders are being invited to connect, invest and elevate Pakistan’s maritime economic contributions and transform the region’s maritime landscape.

Today, as we celebrate the Navy Day, let us renew our pledge and pay profound homage to the martyrs and veterans whose sacrifices have secured our freedom and dignity. May Allah SWT grant us the strength to uphold this sacred trust, enrich the glorious legacy of our predecessors and enable us to protect our beloved homeland withhonour and pride.