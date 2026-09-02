Study says Balochistan can adapt China’s poverty reduction model 

ISLAMABAD, 02 SEP (DNA) — A newly published policy paper by the University of Balochistan says Balochistan can draw practical lessons from China’s internationally recognized poverty alleviation experience by adapting, rather than replicating, its development strategies to local conditions.

The 49-page study, China’s Anti-Poverty Model and Lessons for Balochistan: Policy Options for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Balochistan, was authored by Dr. Siraj Bashir Baloch and published on August 28 by the Government Innovation Lab (GIL), housed at the University of Balochistan, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

GIL is an initiative of the Planning and Development Department of the Government of Balochistan, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), while the university’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) promotes research-driven policy solutions.

Drawing on secondary data from government reports, policy documents, international development agencies and scholarly literature, the study employed document analysis, comparative policy analysis and thematic analysis to examine China’s anti-poverty policies and assess how relevant policy instruments could be adapted to Balochistan’s socioeconomic conditions.

The research notes that it relies exclusively on secondary data and emphasizes “contextual adaptation and policy learning rather than replication.” The paper argues that China’s experience offers valuable policy lessons despite differences in governance systems between the two regions.

“The research argues that while China’s development model cannot be replicated wholesale due to differences in political, institutional, and socio-cultural contexts, several policy instruments offer valuable lessons for Balochistan.” According to the study, China’s success in eliminating extreme rural poverty stemmed from an integrated development approach combining long-term planning, targeted interventions, institutional coordination and sustained investment in both human and physical capital.

“The thematic analysis identified China’s anti-poverty model as a comprehensive and integrated approach that combined strong political commitment, long-term planning, targeted interventions, institutional coordination, and sustained investment in human and physical capital,” the paper says.

Rather than relying solely on welfare programmes, the research says China addressed poverty through rural transformation, agricultural modernization, employment generation, education, healthcare, digital innovation and effective governance, creating conditions for inclusive and sustainable development. The author argues that Balochistan’s poverty is multidimensional, shaped by weak infrastructure, human capital deficits, governance challenges, climate vulnerability and unequal development opportunities.

The study suggests that localized adaptation of China’s experience could strengthen poverty reduction by improving rural connectivity, expanding vocational education, promoting agriculture and livestock value chains, supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing public service delivery. Among the most transferable lessons identified are targeted poverty identification, rural road development and skills training.

“Targeted poverty identification is one of the most transferable elements of China’s anti-poverty model for Balochistan,” the study states, noting that Pakistan already possesses institutional foundations such as the National Socio-Economic Registry and the Benazir Income Support Programme that could be strengthened through multidimensional poverty indicators and stronger links to education, health and employment programmes.

The paper also highlights the importance of expanding rural infrastructure, arguing that better road connectivity would improve market access, reduce production costs and strengthen access to education, healthcare and government services in remote districts.

It further recommends greater investment in technical and vocational education to improve employability and support entrepreneurship, particularly among young people in underserved communities. The study also sees opportunities to align poverty reduction with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The paper also emphasizes the importance of leveraging the opportunities created by the CPEC to promote inclusive regional development rather than concentrating benefits in limited geographical areas.” The paper concludes that poverty alleviation in Balochistan should move beyond short-term welfare measures toward an integrated development strategy focused on institutional capacity, evidence-based policymaking, intergovernmental coordination and human development.

“The study concludes that an adapted, context-sensitive anti-poverty framework inspired by China’s development experience can contribute significantly to reducing socio-economic disparities in Balochistan,” the author writes. — DNA