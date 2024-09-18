‘Study in Malaysia Education Fair’ kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – The highly anticipated Study in Malaysia Education Fair in Pakistan is set to take place in Islamabad on 18th September 2024, at Hotel Ramada by Wyndham. This event, Organised by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) aims to provide Pakistani students and their parents with a unique opportunity to explore the diverse range of educational Programmes offered by leading Malaysian universities.

The fair will be officially officiated by the H.E. Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan. A distinguished lineup of Malaysian universities will be participating, including University Putra Malaysia (UPM), Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU), UCSI University, INCEIF University, Multimedia University (MMU), University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), University of Cyberjaya (UoC), University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and University Malaya (UM).

Visitors to the fair will have the chance to interact directly with university representatives, learn about the various courses and programmes available, understand the admission requirements, and explore the vibrant Malaysian student life. Additionally, the event will feature informative seminars and workshops on topics such as scholarships, visa procedures, and career prospects in Malaysia.

Malaysia has long been a preferred destination for international students due to its high-quality education system, multicultural environment and affordable education and living costs. Based on the latest statistics from EMGS, Pakistan is among the top 5 countries for new applications received to study in Malaysia in 2024. International students from Pakistan have a growing interest in studying abroad in Malaysia, with more than 7000 applications received since 2020.