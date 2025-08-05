Students, Teachers hold rally in Islamabad to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – A demonstration of solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir took place in Islamabad on Tuesday as thousands gathered to observe Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), marking six years since India’s revocation of Article 370. The rally began at Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk, drawing widespread participation from students of schools, teachers, civil society members, and political figures.

The event was led by Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, alongside Professor Muhammad Akram, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA). Participants carried Kashmir flags, banners, and placards denouncing India’s unilateral move and affirming their support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

Addressing the rally, Wajiha Qamar described the August 5, 2019 action by the Indian government as “a grave violation of human rights.” She said, “This is not merely a constitutional matter; it is a humanitarian tragedy. Islamabad’s people stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.” She urged international organizations, particularly the United Nations and OIC, to break their silence and take immediate action against the ongoing oppression in the region. She added that the rally reflected the collective voice of Pakistan’s educational institutions.

“Today, our youth, teachers, and educational leadership have joined hands to speak up against oppression.” Farah Naz, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education, praised the participation of students and educators. “Our young generation is aware and awake. They understand that the issue of Kashmir is one of justice, not just geography,” she remarked. Professor Muhammad Akram, leading a sizable group of teachers, said the day serves as a painful reminder of the suppression of Kashmiri voices. “August 5 is remembered as a dark day.

But we are here to ensure those silenced voices echo again,” he said. “In the near future, Kashmir will be free and history will record that Islamabad stood with the truth.” The rally saw further momentum as senior political leaders including Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and prominent Kashmiri activist Mushaal Hussein Malik joined the gathering at D-chowk.Amir Muqam called India’s move “a direct attack on the identity of Kashmir,” while Ishaq Dar recalled Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s words, calling Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar stressed Pakistan’s consistent efforts to counter Indian propaganda on international platforms. Mushaal Hussein Malik and Rana Sanaullah . Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs also participated in the rally.