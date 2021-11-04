Students school council elections held in 11 districts of South Punjab

Lodhran, NOV 4 /DNA/ – On directions of Secretary Schools Southern Punjab Barrister Dr. Ehtasham Anwar students school council elections are being held in Middle, High and Higher Secondary Schools throughout the 11 districts of South Punjab, polling will continue till half-past 2 in which president, vice president and Secretary will be elected, students from 6th to 10th grade will participate in this political activity.



According to CEO Education Mian Abdul Razzaq elections are being held in 280 schools of District Lodhran these student school council elections are non political, students are not aware about what democracy is and this election will prove to be nursery for democracy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lodhran Azoba Azeem visited Govt. Girls High School School in regard to checking of Student Council elections. She oversaw the ongoing election activities and inquired students about elections. She showed satisfaction over election arrangements.

At this time CEO Mian Abdul Razzaq told during his briefing that purpose of student council elections is to nurture their hidden abilities along with their co-curricular activities, this will introduce democratic values to the students so that these students will be able to properly observe their responsibilities in future that is why proper process of elections has been followed.

Student council’s election are being held in Elementary, High and Higher Scondary (Girls, Boys) Schools in which students from class six to 10th will elect their representatives, Student Council Elections are being held for the seats of President, Vice President and General Secretary in which students from each class will elect their representative, he added that each candidate have been given the opportunity to fully introduce himself to his/her class so that students can elect their best representatives.Later he told that process of elections of student council in lodhran has been completed and list of successful candidates have been issued, he cited an expectation that these successful students will become Education Department’s strength.