Struggles of PTI movement for rule of law will be written in history with golden words

DNA

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MAY-13) – Pakistan Origin American PTI’s leader Syed Mohammad Arif Naqvi while expressing is considered views over the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan and subsequent orders of Islamabad High Court has said that the struggles of PTI movement for rule of law will be written in the history with golden words.

He was addressing a public gathering held at Al-Abas agro farm Attock with the remarks that the majority people of the country are stand by PTI leadership Imran Khan to bring revolution for protection of their fundamental rights as per the manifesto of their party.

On his occasion, staunch leaders ex- federal minister for environment Syed Wajid Hussain Bokhari and former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari while lashing on the anti-democratic policies of PDM alliance Government have said that the in ordinate delay in the conduct of general elections will be proved a political death of the imported government.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by former MPA Attock Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari, bankers Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed, Admn Zulfi Bokhari media team led by Farhat Abbas, Sufi Ishfaq Ahmed Advocate, prominent journalists Qamar Abbas Jaffri, Chairman, CUJ Attock Rana Shaukat Ali, Chairman Traders Association Attock Sheikh Javed Iqbal and large numbers of elites of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Wajid Bokhari further said that the imported government of PDM is manipulating to engineer the general elections by using their evasive tactics as they are afraidof their sure defeat due to the increasing popularity of PTI leadership Iman Khan in the masses. The former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari his addressed has said that the imported government is wasting public funds to restrain the elections instead of incurring the well fare of its people who are hungry of a single bite of bread.

He said that export of 30 million dollars and 32 million dollars o were concealed in the foreign bank accounts by the corrupt rulers of Pakistan transmitted through money laundering. Yawar Bokhari said that the burden of dept could not be reduced without the earning of dollars.

He said the powers of NAB were also terminated by the imposed government of PDM to get clean chit of their corruption cases even the investigation officers were removed or killed which arisen serious questions on the credibility of NAB.

Yawar Bokhari said that twice murderous attempts were made on Imran Khan but with the grace of Allah and prayers of his people he could survive before going to the death. He said that honest people are being suppressed by the imported government when its defeat was written on the wall, he added.