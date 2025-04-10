Strict Measures Will Be Introduced To Curb Beggary And Illegal Immigration: Interior Minister Mohsin NaqviMeasures Will Be Introduced To Curb Beggary And Illegal Immigration: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: APR 10 (DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports and chaired an important meeting. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, DG FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja and DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi were also present on the occasion.

Presiding over the meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that all legal formalities regarding the new requirements for obtaining passports must be completed on priority. He said that the new requirements will serve as a deterrent against beggary and illegal immigration.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that this decision will send a positive message to the international community. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi further said that 100 percent implementation should be ensured on the directive to block the passports of deported persons. He also inspected the newly installed 6 MRP and 2 E-passport machines.

The Federal Interior Minister also met with the German team visiting Pakistan for the installation of the machines. He said that the new machines will enhance the printing capacity of the passport office which will further expedite the issuance of passports for the public. DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Interior Minister. He informed that a mobile app will be launched soon for the convenience of citizens.