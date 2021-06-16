Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Strict action to be taken against non-tax payers who hide their taxable money: Tarin

| June 16, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Revenue and Finance, Shaukat Tarin has warned that strict action will be taken against non-tax payers and filers who hide their taxable money.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the Federal Board of Revenue has been allowed to conduct third party audit against the persons who are deliberately trying to hide their taxable money.

The Finance Minister assured that no one would be allowed to harass the business community seeking help from the Federal Board of Revenue for paying proper taxes.

