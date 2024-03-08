Stress Management and Inner Peace: Embassy of Nepal hosts Vipassana programme in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 114 International Women’s Day, the Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad organized a programme ‘Vipassana: Stress Management and Inner Peace for Better World’ highlighting the inner peace to manage stress through Vipassana. During the programme, I shared the imprint of Vipassana in Taxila and Takht-I Bahi and other places in Pakistan that have full evidences of meditation.

As an oldest country, Nepal has preserved and practised the oldest traditions, which could be beneficial to all of us. A large number of foreigners are visiting Nepal each year to learn, practice, and develop their skills in Yoga and Meditation. The yoga and meditation are non-religious and nonpolitical and beneficial for the well-being of humankind. Some of the centers in Nepal offer courses without any charge.

In the programme, Vipassana teacher Mr. Khageshwar Aryal shared the importance of Vipassana for the well-being of people and taught some breathing exercises and meditation. In the programme, Government officials, corporate chiefs, Human Resource Managers, Yoga teachers and practitioners were also present.