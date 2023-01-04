Strengthening trade ties, Indonesian Envoy visits RCCI

DNA Rawalpindi: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urged Pakistani businessmen should take advantage of Indonesia’s emerging market. Adam Tugio said that Indonesia seeks to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan and strengthen trade and business relations. He said that Indonesia could provide Pakistan with opportunities for trade and economic activities in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEANs) market with a population of 623 million, which would enhance the growth of trade between the two countries.He said that Pakistan and Indonesia already have a preliminary agreement on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which has boosted bilateral trade in various sectors. Pakistan has a lot of potential in traditional herbal medicines, he added. He pointed out that herbal medicines are receiving a very positive response from the world population. The Ambassador said that the Embassy would participate in the Food Festivals and Exhibitions organized by the Chamber. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq briefed the Ambassador about the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber. He said that there is a need to enhance links between the two countries at the chamber level and between the private sectors to increase the trade volume. Saqib Rafiq expressed hope that He said that after signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), bilateral trade and economic activities between both of the countries will be increased. He highlighted key areas including IT, Tourism, Pharmaceutical, education and culture where bilateral cooperation can be increased through chamber platforms. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, executive members and members were also present on the occasion.