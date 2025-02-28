Strengthening relations with Pakistan among priorities, says Kyrgyz envoy

Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan must protect common interests and increase business relations: Atif Ikram

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – Awaz Baig Atakhanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, visited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, Advisor to President Afshan Malik, Advisor to President Sheikh Pervez, Convenor Diplomatic Committee Muhammad Ahmed, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail and others welcomed the Kyrgyz Ambassador.Talking about the ceremony organized on this occasion, the Kyrgyz ambassador said that strengthening relations with Pakistan is among the priorities of Kyrgyzstan, the establishment of a joint economic commission between the two countries is expected this year.Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are brother countries, both countries are connected in culture and geographically, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are closer even the flight time from Islamabad to Bishkek is less than Karachi. FPCCI is playing a role in establishing relations with the international community.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan Business Council will play a role in providing facilities to the business community of both countries. Last year, trade between the two countries was 16 million dollars, which they want to increase. Eighteen thousand Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan. We have increased the trade with China to 22 billion dollars annually.CPEC project has excellent highways CPEC will be the cheapest route for Central Asian countries. Trucks between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have to pass through Afghanistan. In the last 40 years, there have been several revolutions, including independence from the Soviet Union. There are direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, work is going on with Pakistan on CASA 1000, we have tripled the GDP rate in the last few years, Kyrgyzstan is rich in hydropower.Surplus electricity can be given to Pakistan in summer.

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Shaikh while addressing the event said that both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan must protect common interests and increase business relations. Banking channels should be created to increase bilateral trade. There are important relations between the two countries. There is a need to increase economic ties for the prosperity of the people of both countries.

President of Pak-Kyrgyz Business Council Mubarak Rahim Khan while addressing the event said that Kyrgyz ambassadors are interested in learning Pakistani languages.It is important for both countries to promote trade and economic relations, the Kyrgyz ambassador can play an important role in promoting bilateral relations.