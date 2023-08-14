Strengthening Bonds: Ambassador reiterates importance of Pak-Russia relations

MOSCOW, AUG 14 /DNA/ – Relations with the Russian Federation are an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, said Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia addressing an event to mark 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The Ambassador said that relations between Pakistan and Russia are on very positive trajectory. He expressed confidence in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador praised the invaluable role of the Pakistani community in Russia in enhancing cooperation and bringing the two countries closer to each other.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow hosted an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of independence of Pakistan today, on 14 August 2023.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by a flag hoisting ceremony. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister were read out by Third Secretary Muhammad Tayyab and Third Secretary Mr. Jetha Nand respectively.

A Russian string quartet of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory – Home performed classical adaptations of Pakistani songs ‘Jeevay Jeevay’, ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

Pakistanis residing in Russian Federation also presented national songs and children performed on stage. The performance was greatly appreciated by the audience, which included the members of the Pakistani community in Russia, employees of the Embassy, as well as Russian friends of Pakistan.