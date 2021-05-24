STRENGTHENING BILATERAL TRADE AMONG SAARC COUNTRIES WILL REQUIRE HARD WORK: GHULAM ALI

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 (DNA) – Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President SAARC CCI (Pakistan) said “While COVID-19 has impacted the whole world it has also effected trade and commercial relations of Pakistan with the neighboring SAARC countries”.

He said that revival of commercial cooperation of Pakistan with the regional bloc has become indispensable and the business community need to work hard to strengthen commercial cooperation and trade and between the SAARC countries.

“To host the Headquarter of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Capital city of Islamabad is an honor for Pakistan and the Pakistani business community” he added. Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these views while addressing a meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in the conference room of FPCCI Capital Office yesterday.

The Meeting was attended by Kanwar Qutbuddin, Former Executive Committee Member SAARC CCI, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Secretary General SAARC CCI and other executive Committee Members. During the meeting Brigadier( R) Ahsan Yousaf, Consultant Headquarter Building SAARC CCI made a detailed briefing on the construction, cost and completion of the building and apprised that the construction of the SAARC CCI HQ building was initiated in 2009 and is in the final stage of completion now.

While addressing the meeting Haji Ghulam Ali said that the Building is a masterpiece of Pakistan’s commitment toward “Integrated prosperous SAARC”. Completion of the SAARC CCI HQ Building needs more funds for which the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has setup a committee, and we expect that the government extend its fullest support to complete the iconic SAARC CCI HQ building reiterating its commitment to the stable, prosper and integration South Asia.

Haji Ghulam Ali further added that both government and the business community of Pakistan has strived for the enhanced ties and cordial relation with SAARC countries.

The President SAARC CCI Mr. Iftikahr Ali Malik, Vice President Senator Haji Ghulam Ali and the Executive Members thanked the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its significant contribution in the construction of the SAARC CCI Headquarter Building.

He further added that the business community of Pakistan expect the government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to continues its cooperation with the SAARC countries to strengthen friendship and promote trade.=DNA

