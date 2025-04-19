Stray dogs pose serious threat in Sector G-11/1

“It’s no longer just a nuisance—it’s a public health emergency,” said a local community representative. “Someone must be held accountable before a serious tragedy occurs.”

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The residents of Sector G-11/1, particularly those living along Street 22, are facing a growing menace of stray dogs that has turned daily life into a nightmare. With no concrete action from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) or Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), locals are now demanding immediate government intervention to ensure public safety.

Dozens of stray dogs have taken over the streets in this residential neighborhood, leaving families fearful of stepping out of their homes. Children can no longer play outside, women hesitate to go for walks or to nearby markets, and the elderly are essentially confined indoors.

“We are living like prisoners in our own homes,” said a visibly frustrated resident. “Every time we open our gates, we risk being chased or attacked by aggressive dogs. We’ve had multiple incidents of near misses, especially involving school-going kids.”

Previously, the CDA dealt with the stray dog population through mass culling. However, in response to pressure and protests from animal rights organizations, this practice was discontinued. While the move was welcomed by activists, the authorities failed to present any viable alternative plan to manage the growing population of stray dogs.

“There is a need for a balanced approach,” said another resident. “We respect animal rights, but what about human rights? Why should our safety be compromised?”

The problem isn’t confined to G-11/1 alone. Reports of stray dog bites and growing packs roaming freely have been surfacing from multiple sectors across Islamabad. From I-10 to F-6 and beyond, the issue appears to be spreading unchecked.

Locals complain that both the CDA and MCI simply shirk responsibility, often blaming each other or citing lack of resources. The result is a dangerous status quo that puts the public at risk every single day.

The residents are now appealing directly to the federal and local governments to step in and develop a humane but effective solution. Suggestions include:

Establishment of dedicated dog shelters away from residential areas, Public awareness campaigns promoting safe cohabitation, A 24/7 emergency helpline for reporting aggressive or rabid dogs.

With reports of mad dogs attacking pedestrians already circulating, the matter has become urgent.

“It’s no longer just a nuisance—it’s a public health emergency,” said a local community representative. “Someone must be held accountable before a serious tragedy occurs.”