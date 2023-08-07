Monday, August 7, 2023
Strategic Naval Exercise: Pakistan Navy initiates SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX War Game

| August 7, 2023
Pakistan Navy's SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX War Game Commences

Rawalpindi, 7 Aug /DNA/: Pakistan Navy War game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX commenced at Karachi. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the session as the Chief Guest.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi along with senior military officers from all services were present at the occasion.

