Strategic Clarity in Pakistan can Shift the Kashmir Equation

DNA

Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 — Institute of Regional Studies marked Kashmir Black Day today, reaffirming its unshakeable commitment to the Kashmiri people in their struggle against decades of unlawful occupation and grave human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem reminded the audience that India deployed forces into Jammu & Kashmir on 27 October 1947 despite a binding Standstill Agreement, without credible evidence of legal accession, and that the United Nations later recognized the right of Kashmiris to self-determination through numerous resolutions, including the requirement of a plebiscite.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, member Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs stressed that Pakistan’s national stance on Kashmir has remained consistent regardless of changes in government. He underlined the urgency of building stronger outreach to Kashmiris themselves and mobilizing global opinion, especially since India’s 2019 revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A opened doors to demographic engineering in the region.

Ex advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira, underscored that the dispute can only be resolved through the will of the Kashmiri people. He noted that while the UN was created by powerful nations, Pakistan must continue to amplify Kashmiri voices and sustain diplomatic pressure to prevent normalization of repression.

Former DG ISI Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani highlighted that durable progress demands a coherent long-term policy. He cited Pakistan’s successful nuclear program as an example of unified national effort and urged structured coordination between the government, institutions, and civil society to effectively challenge India’s status quo.

Lt. Gen. (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, reiterated that UN resolutions — from Resolution 47 onward — guarantee that Kashmir’s future cannot be altered unilaterally. He emphasized youth awareness and stronger public communication to reinforce that Kashmir’s freedom is integral to Pakistan’s own prosperity.

Kashmiri activist, Dr. Mujahid Gillani reminded the gathering that despite immense suffering — including the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives — the Kashmiri desire for freedom remains unwavering. He urged inclusion of Kashmiri youth, professionals, and diaspora voices in shaping the region’s political future.