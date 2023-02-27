State of Palestine calls for urgent int’l protection for Palestinian people

Ramallah, FEB 27 /DNA/ – The State of Palestine urgently calls on the international community to provide international protection for the undefended Palestinian people from unrelenting Israeli sponsored terrorism and incitement;

The bloodletting scenes of Israeli Jewish terrorist militias in Huwara destroying the life of every discoverable Palestinian and burning homes, cars, trees, and animals to ash and rubble, are sickening and unprecedented in scale and ferocity;

Israeli Jewish terrorist groups chanted “death to Arabs” and danced on the rubble of burned homes and the bodies of dead and injured Palestinians, all while protected by Israeli occupying forces;

This Jewish settler terrorism is State-sponsored; it is financially diplomatically, and politically facilitated and supported by every branch of Israel’s government and celebrated by Israeli officials;

The Huwara carnage comes few weeks after Israeli officials expanded access by terrorist groups to weaponry. The State of Palestine holds Israel and Israeli officials fully responsible for settler terrorism and warns of the inevitable violent consequences;

Settler terrorist groups are an extension of the government, an extension of the State, not a repudiation to it;

Terrorists groups and Israeli official’s work hand in glove to advance the criminal declared policies since Nakba, including Jewish supremacy, ethnic cleansing, and the eventual displacement and replacement of the Palestinian people;

The Nakba never ended. Nor has Israel’s brutality, terrorism, and systematic displacement of the Palestinian people. The Palestinians of Huwara today live the horrors their ancestors faced 75 years ago;

Israeli settler terrorism persists and is aimed to persecute the Palestinian people into submission. Empty condemnations and expressions of concerns will not protect the undefended Palestinian people from Israel’s racial terrorism;

The Secretary-General must immediately provide protection for the Palestinian people. The international community must, without any delays, hold Israel and Israeli officials accountable for their crimes.

