Stage set for inauguration of Karachi’s National Stadium tomorrow

KARACHI, 10 (DNA): The newly-renovated National Stadium Karachi is set to be inaugurated tomorrow evening with a colourful ceremony featuring fireworks and a spectacular light show, while entry for the public will be free.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, said that the stadium’s reconstruction, which began on September 28, 2024, and was completed on January 31, 2025.

The pavilion building was completely demolished and rebuilt, while new seats have been installed in every enclosure.

According to Naqvi, the stadium now features advanced LED floodlights and modern score screens, while fences have been removed to provide spectators with an improved viewing experience.

Additionally, all hospitality boxes have been renovated to enhance comfort.

He praised the labourers who worked tirelessly on the project and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), National Engineering Services Pakistan(Nespak), contractors, and the PCB team.

The PCB chairman assured that world-class facilities have been introduced for both spectators and players, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, where visiting teams will be provided with top-tier amenities.

Furthermore, in a post on X, Naqvi revealed that prominent faces of Pakistan’s music industry including

Ali Zafar Shafqat Amanat Ali Sahir Ali Bagga will also perform in the inauguration ceremony.

The venue’s inauguration comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium which too went underway comprehensive renovations.

The PCB, last year, commenced a major upgradation project of the two stadiums owing to the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 whose matches are scheduled to take place at these venues along with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium will then host its first Champions Trophy match on February 22 featuring a thrilling clash between traditional cricket rivals England and Australia.

The eight-team tournament, comprising 15 matches, will commence on February 19 and will culminate on March 9.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches, while four matches, including all three of India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualifies then it will be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, the stadiums in Karachi and Lahore are also currently hosting the tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa which commenced on February 8 and will continue till February 14.