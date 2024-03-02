Staff Holiday Cancelled: CDA ensures continuous monitoring during rainy season in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAR 2 /DNA/ – On the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the teams of CDA, MCI and ICT during heavy rain completed active in Islamabad on Saturday and along with timely responding to the complaints of standing water due to rain in different areas of the city, the water accumulated on the highways was also cleared.

According to the details, due to the heavy rain on Saturday, the helpline established by the administration of the Capital Development Authority made it possible to solve the complaints of water accumulation from different places in a timely manner so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulties.

Moreover, on the special instructions of the CDA administration, the accumulation of water on the highways due to heavy rains, special measures were taken by the relevant departments to maintain the flow of traffic so that the citizens do not suffer from problems like traffic jams.

Apart from this, the joint teams of CDA, MCI and ICT were active in CDA’s sectorial areas, non-sectorial areas including housing societies and other low-lying areas and if necessary, people were helped in draining water from low-lying areas including houses through dewatering pumps.

It should be noted that in view of the rains, the holidays of the relevant staff have also been cancelled. Similarly, the duties of the respective staff have been distributed at different times while strict monitoring of low-lying areas is also being ensured.