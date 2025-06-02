Sri Lankan students excel in Pakistan’s Iqbal scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – A cohort of 15 Sri Lankan students has successfully completed their studies under the esteemed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme for Sri Lankan Students, administered by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

The graduating students received their degrees during their convocation held by their host institute, i.e., Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology. Among the graduates, Mr. Shamikh ul Haq earned special distinction by receiving a gold medal in B.E. Chemical Engineering – an accomplishment that highlights the academic excellence encouraged by this initiative. His father travelled from Sri Lanka to share in this proud moment.

During their study stay in Pakistan, these students not only excelled academically but also contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. As they return home, they carry with them treasured memories, a strong academic foundation, and a spirit of goodwill. They have served as true ambassadors of Sri Lanka, enriching the academic and cultural life of the institutions they were part of.

The Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme continues to serve as a vital platform for fostering regional collaboration and cultivating future leaders from partner nations.