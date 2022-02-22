Sri Lankan Navy Commander meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of Sri Lankan Navy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and current Afghanistan situation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests. COAS reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two Forces in defence, training and counter terrorism domains. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.