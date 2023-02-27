Sri Lankan HC to Pakistan pays a courtesy call on Secy MoFA
DNA
ISLAMABAD, FEB 27: High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama made a courtesy call on Asad Majeed Khan, the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest.=DNA
