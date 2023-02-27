Monday, February 27, 2023
Main Menu

Sri Lankan HC to Pakistan pays a courtesy call on Secy MoFA

| February 27, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27: High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama made a courtesy call on Asad Majeed Khan, the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest.=DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Sri Lankan HC to Pakistan pays a courtesy call on Secy MoFA

DNA ISLAMABAD, FEB 27: High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama made a courtesy call onRead More

UAE Embassy organizes 10km Eco-Friendly Marathon

UAE Embassy organizes 10 km Eco-Friendly Marathon to highlight the importance of Mainstreaming Sustainable DevelopmentRead More

Comments are Closed