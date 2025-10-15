Sri Lankan envoy visits Rawalpindi Chamber to boost trade

RAWALPINDI, OCT 15 /DNA/ – Rear Admiral (Retd.) Fred Senevirathne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and had a meeting with the business community and members of RCCI. He was accompanied by Mr. Christy Ruban, Deputy Head of Mission.

In his welcome remarks, RCCI President Usman Shaukat gave a short summary of RCCI activities and added that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1948. Both countries are active members of SAARC and the Commonwealth of Nations, yet the full potential of their trade partnership remains largely untapped. “Tourism and pharmaceuticals are key sectors for cooperation,” he noted.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Vice President Fahad Barlas, members of the Executive Committee, and a large number of RCCI members.

Rear Admiral (Retd.) Senevirathne in his address highlighted the country’s improving economic indicators, the envoy noted that foreign exchange reserves, the national currency, and tourism have all stabilized. “Key ports including Colombo, Hambantota, Galle, and Trincomalee are among the busiest in the region. Sri Lanka also boasts a skilled workforce and is well-connected globally through robust international transportation networks,” he added. The High Commissioner also delivered a detailed presentation on Sri Lanka’s economy, key reforms, growth indicators, and priority sectors where enhanced bilateral collaboration could bring mutual benefits.