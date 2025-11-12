Sri Lankan Envoy meets Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 (APP/DNA): Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Fred Sri Weerathne, to discuss security arrangements for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team.

The meeting was also attended by the managers of both teams, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police. The Chief Commissioner and IG briefed the participants on the detailed security plan for the Sri Lankan players.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said the Sri Lankan cricket team members are state guests and that providing them with a secure environment is the government’s top priority. He assured that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured for the visiting team.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security measures and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to make the guests feel safe and welcome.