Sri Lanka, Pakistan discuss matters of mutual interest regarding sports

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – A meeting was held between Sports Minister of Sri Lanka Mr. Roshan Ranasinghe, and Minister of IPC Pakistan Ehsaan ur Rahman Mazari. The Legendary Sri lankan Cricket Mr Arjuna Ranatunga and Secy Sports Ministry of Sri lanka was also present at the occasion.

Both Ministers discussed matters of mutual interest regarding sports. Federal Minister for IPC offered support to Sri Lankan Minister for provision of Coached in field of sports like hockey Squash and Kabadi.

Minister said that through sports we can deepen our existing relationship between people to people.

Srilankan Minister appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation for in field of Sports specially provision of Rs. 52.000 million for the development of sports.

Both Ministers agreed to improve ties of both Govts by implementing the existing MoUs and signing new MoUs and exploring new avenues of cooperation.