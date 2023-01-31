Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Sri Lanka High Commissioner meets CJCSC

| January 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/  – Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama met General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the newly appointed Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee of Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. DNA

Comments are Closed