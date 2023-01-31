Sri Lanka High Commissioner meets CJCSC
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama met General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the newly appointed Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee of Pakistan.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. DNA
« Construction of houses for flood victims in Sindh (Previous News)
Related News
Sri Lanka High Commissioner meets CJCSC
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan WijewickramaRead More
Fencing underway around diplomatic enclave
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): The fencing and construction of boundary wall around the diplomatic enclaveRead More
Comments are Closed