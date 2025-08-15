Sri Lanka high commissioner-designate meets FPCCI chief

Welcoming the envoy, Atif Ikram Sheikh congratulated him on his appointment and said the visit reflects the strong and longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, founded on mutual respect, regional cooperation, and historical goodwill

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathna, met with the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, at the FPCCI President’s Office in Islamabad to discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

Welcoming the envoy, Atif Ikram Sheikh congratulated him on his appointment and said the visit reflects the strong and longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, founded on mutual respect, regional cooperation, and historical goodwill. He emphasized the potential for expanding economic and trade relations, noting Sri Lanka’s strategic location and resilient economy as attractive for joint ventures, and Pakistan’s large consumer market, industrial base, and focus on regional connectivity as key strengths.

Highlighting FPCCI’s role in bridging business communities, Sheikh said the organization actively supports trade facilitation and the strengthening of Pakistan–Sri Lanka economic relations.

Rear Admiral Senevirathna thanked the FPCCI for its warm hospitality and acknowledged the sustained collaboration between the two countries. He outlined Sri Lanka’s current reforms under its political leadership, which focus on zero tolerance for corruption, good governance, and the creation of greater opportunities for foreign investors. He noted that the country had regained macroeconomic stability with IMF support, improved foreign reserves, boosted exports, attracted more tourists, and seen a steady rise in foreign direct investment over the past six months.

The envoy also highlighted Sri Lanka’s investor-friendly policies, including reduced corporate tax rates for priority sectors such as SMEs, exports, IT, education, tourism, and agriculture. He underlined Sri Lanka’s strategic position along major maritime trade routes and its modern infrastructure, capable workforce, and well-connected transport network as competitive advantages.

The meeting was attended by A. Christy Ruban, Head of Chancery/Minister of the Sri Lanka High Commission; officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Industry; presidents and members of chambers of commerce from Islamabad, Haripur, and Rawalpindi; senior figures from Pakistan’s gem and jewelry sector; and other business community representatives, both in person and virtually.