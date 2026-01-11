Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in rain-hit third T20I to level series 1-1

DAMBULLA, JAN 11: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the rain-reduced third and final T20I to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts restricted Green Shirts to 146 for eight in 12 overs after posting a commanding total of 160-6 on the scoreboard.

Earlier, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis struck brisk innings as Sri Lanka posted 160 for six in 12 overs against Pakistan in the rain-hit third game.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match, reduced to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the game by around two hours.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka for a duck in the very first over to Naseem Shah.

Kamil Mishara played aggressively, striking 20 runs off eight balls, including three fours and a six, before falling to Mohammad Wasim Jr, leaving the hosts at 22-2 in 1.5 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Mendis then steadied the innings, putting on a 32-run partnership and taking Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark in the fifth over.

De Silva was dismissed for 22 off 15 balls by Mohammad Nawaz on the first delivery of the sixth over, leaving the score at 54-3.

Mendis was well supported by Charith Asalanka, with the pair taking the total past 100 runs in the ninth over.

However, Pakistan struck back as Wasim Jr removed Mendis for 30 off 16 balls, ending a 46-run partnership. Faheem Ashraf then dismissed Asalanka for 21 off 13 balls, leaving Sri Lanka at 102-5 in 9.1 overs.

Shanaka and Janith Liyanage added late momentum, with Shanaka hitting five sixes in a 34-run cameo off nine balls before falling to Wasim Jr.

Liyanage remained unbeaten on 22 off eight balls, including three fours and a six, while Wanindu Hasaranga finished not out on one.

For Pakistan, Wasim Jr finished with figures of 3-54 in three overs, while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf took one wicket each.

Pakistan made two changes to their lineup for the final game, with Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza resting. Debutant Khawaja Nafay and pacer Naseem Shah have been included in the playing XI.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasum Shanaka (c) Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Maheesh Pathirana.