Sports promote peace, tranquility, and harmony in society: Dr Amjad Saqib

Karachi, APR 12 /DNA/ – Dr. Amjad Saqib, Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, said that sports teach us patience, tolerance, discipline, self-control, and forbearance on how to express it when we win and accept loss with dignity.

These values which we learn through sports give birth to a noble society. If the flag of peace is raised through sports, it will go to every field, city and country around the globe. He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held at the historic NJV School in Karachi regarding “Peace Through Sports Day” under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee and the United Nations.

Individual member of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Waseem Hashmi, Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Ambassador of Akhuwat Foundation and Wonder Woman Association Pakistan Ambassador Saima Hashim, Member of POA Environment Commission Tehmina Asif and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the world needs peace today as much as it has never before. For the spread of peace on the globe, social, economic, and political justice, along with the development of knowledge, sports are also a great and beautiful means of establishing and developing peace and harmony today. Millions of children around the world are looking for peace. We can bring peace to the world by connecting with playgrounds and foster sportsmen spirit.

“I congratulate the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Syed Arif Hasan, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, and the entire Olympic family, which organizes various events all over Pakistan every year on this day.

Later, Dr. Amjad Saqib along with other guests and sports personalities waved white cards and expressed the message of peace through sports.