Spokesperson calls PIA’s flight resumption a game-changer for capturing market chunk

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP/DNA):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez on Wednesday said that the restoration of direct flights from Islamabad to Manchester and other key international destinations starting this mid of August is a milestone step that carries great potential, will enhance productivity and is expected to create a strong impact in the aviation market.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, the spokesperson emphasized that the move is part of PIA’s broader strategy to rebuild its international presence and restore customer confidence.

“This is not just about adding routes, it is about regaining trust, enhancing operational efficiency, and tapping into key markets that have been underserved in recent years,” Hafeez stated.

Responding to a query, he explained, PIA is preparing to restart its flight operations to the United Kingdom beginning mid-August, adding, the airline will reinstate direct routes from Islamabad and Lahore to Manchester and Birmingham, while flights from Karachi will resume service to London.

He stated that this step reflects PIA’ s commitment to reconnecting key international destinations and improving travel convenience for passengers across Pakistan.

He further explained that the restoration of direct connectivity to major cities like Manchester is expected to serve both business and diaspora travelers, providing them with more convenient and cost-effective travel options.

“Demand from these sectors has remained strong, and we are confident this step will meet long-standing passenger needs,” he added.

Hafeez also noted that the initiative aligns with national aviation recovery efforts, as the airline works closely with regulatory authorities to ensure high safety and service standards.

He expressed optimism that this move would contribute positively to Pakistan’s economic outlook by boosting tourism, trade, and overseas worker mobility.

He reiterated that consistent service quality and strategic growth will be key pillars in the airline’s return to profitability and regional relevance.

He stated that after being suspended for 4 to 5 years, the flights will restart and are expected to bring in billions.