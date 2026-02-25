Special students showcase talent at PNCA exhibition “Silent Expressions II”

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25 /DNA/ – The Directorate General of Special Education, under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, organized the inaugural session of the three day Art and Craft Exhibition titled “Silent Expressions II – Dream, Feel & Create” at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), F-5/1, Islamabad.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training. Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education & Professional Training, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In her address, the Minister of State highly appreciated the exceptional talent, creativity, and resilience demonstrated by students with special needs. She commended the dedicated efforts of Capt. (Retd.) Asif Iqbal Asif, Director General Special Education, for his holistic approach in nurturing and refining the abilities of these students and for providing them with meaningful platforms to express themselves.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to Special Education, she stated that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif takes a keen interest in the promotion and development of Special Education. Referring to the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Autism, she shared that despite financial constraints, the Prime Minister has directed that the project be completed on priority to ensure the timely provision of quality facilities and services for children with autism spectrum disorder. She further noted that Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, has prioritized the revamping of Special Education in the Islamabad Capital Territory as part of the Government’s broader vision for inclusive and equitable education.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Capt. (Retd.) Asif Iqbal Asif highlighted the wide range of services and facilities being provided by the Directorate General of Special Education for children with special needs. He elaborated on ongoing development projects and new initiatives aimed at strengthening professional training, skill development, and rehabilitation services.

He emphasized that the primary objective of the Directorate is to equip special children with professional and vocational skills, enabling them to become self-reliant and economically independent members of society.

The three day exhibition, which will continue until Friday, features a diverse collection of paintings, handicrafts, and creative artworks prepared by students from various special education institutions. A key highlight of the exhibition is the display of 59 exclusive thematic paintings created by deaf and hearing impaired female students. These remarkable artworks beautifully reflect the theme “Dream, Feel & Create,” portraying imagination, emotion, and artistic excellence.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training reaffirmed its strong commitment to promoting inclusive education and to providing meaningful platforms that celebrate the abilities, creativity, and immense potential of every child.