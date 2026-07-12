Speakers of first international islamic civilization forum issue appeal to Uzbekistan’s President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12: Speakers in the “First International Forum on Islamic Civilization” have adopted an appeal expressing support for Uzbekistan’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of Islamic civilization, while praising President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiatives to strengthen international scholarly and humanitarian cooperation.

The appeal was endorsed by delegates from more than 50 countries, including heads of international organizations, ministers, muftis, scholars and representatives of universities, research institutes, libraries, museums and cultural institutions.

The participants described the forum as a landmark international event that had moved beyond the scope of a traditional academic gathering, saying it marked the beginning of a new stage of global cooperation in the study, preservation and promotion of Islamic civilization as part of humanity’s shared cultural and intellectual heritage.

Delegates credited Mirziyoyev’s opening address with shaping the forum’s agenda and guiding four days of discussions focused on peace, tolerance, enlightenment and international academic collaboration.

The appeal also praised Uzbekistan’s initiative to establish the Center for Islamic Civilization, first proposed by Mirziyoyev at the United Nations General Assembly in 2017. Participants described the project as one of the most significant humanitarian initiatives of the past decade, aimed at encouraging objective research into the historical contributions of Islamic civilization to world science, culture and spirituality.

Speakers on the occasion, said the center has become an emerging international platform for cooperation among governments, academic institutions, museums, libraries and research organizations dedicated to preserving and promoting Islamic heritage.

The forum, held in the historic cities of Tashkent, Samarkand and Termez, highlighted the region’s historical role as a center of scholarship where influential works in theology, philosophy, medicine, mathematics and astronomy were produced over many centuries.

The appeal commended Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to preserve its cultural and religious heritage, citing institutions including the Center for Islamic Civilization, the Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex, the international research centers named after Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Maturidi and Imam al-Tirmidhi, the International Academy of Islamic Studies and the Tashkent Islamic Institute.

Speakers said those initiatives demonstrate the country’s commitment to preserving historical memory, advancing scholarly research and strengthening international humanitarian cooperation.

The appeal emphasized that preserving and studying the legacy of Islamic civilization is a shared responsibility of governments, international organizations and the global academic community, particularly at a time when misinformation and extremism threaten intercultural understanding.

Delegates also expressed full support for the forum’s final declaration and roadmap on preserving, studying and advancing Islamic civilization, describing them as a framework for long-term international cooperation.

Looking ahead, participants announced their intention to consult with the Uzbek president on establishing a proposed World Alliance for Islamic Civilization. The alliance would coordinate international research, expand academic exchanges, train specialists, support publishing initiatives and strengthen cooperation in protecting cultural heritage.

The Speakers reaffirmed their commitment to combining their intellectual, academic and spiritual resources to implement the forum’s resolutions and preserve the legacy of Islamic civilization for future generations.

In closing, the appeal thanked Uzbekistan and its people for hosting the forum and expressed hope that the resolutions adopted in the country would promote peace, mutual understanding, justice and dialogue among civilizations.

The First International Forum on Islamic Civilization concluded on July 9 with delegates expressing confidence that the initiatives launched in Uzbekistan would contribute to a new era of international cooperation centered on scholarship, cultural preservation and humanitarian partnership.

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