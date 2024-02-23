Speaker PA administers oath to newly elected members

LAHORE, /DNA/ – Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan administered oath to the newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly (PA) during the 42nd session at the assembly chambers here on Friday.

The speaker chaired the session and felicitated the 315 members provincial assembly (MPAs) on taking oath of their. He expressed the hope that they will discharge their duties to

the aspirations of the masses.

Earlier, the PA session started two hours behind its scheduled time of 10 am. Punjab Assembly Secretary Amer Habib, on the directions of the Chair, announced the Panel

of Chairman comprising MPAs Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Saima Kanwal and Raheela Naeem.

The Secretary also announced the announced a schedule of the election to the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker PA.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker may be submitted by 5 pm on Friday (today). The scrutiny of the nomination papers for the Speaker will

be held at 5.10 pm while scrutiny of the Deputy Speaker’s nomination papers will be at 5.20 pm.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on February 24, 2024 (Saturday) through secret ballot in the assembly chambers.

Speaker PA Muhammad Sibtain Khan will chair the election of the incumbent Speaker PA while the newly elected Speaker by the House will conduct the election of the Deputy Speaker.

The PML-N has nominated Vice President, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the Chief Minister Punjab. The Chief Minister Punjab designate Maryam Nawaz Sharif has resigned from the National Assembly (NA 119) seat and taken oath as MPA Punjab Assembly.