Spanish envoy says cultural ties with Pakistan priority

Mr. José Manuel Albares, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs also addressed the gathering through his video message. He termed his recent visit to Pakistan very productive and said he was looking forward to host Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Spain

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran has said Spain and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations adding cultural relations being given new dimensions. He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of a function arranged to celebrate 70 years of Pak-Spain friendship. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the chief guest. Guests enjoyed live Flamenco and Pakistani music. A photo exhibition was also arranged on the occasion.

Mr. José Manuel Albares, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs also addressed the gathering through his video message. He termed his recent visit to Pakistan very productive and said he was looking forward to host Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Spain.

Ambassador Duran further said Spanish foreign minister’s recent visit to Pakistan further cemented relations between the two countries.

He said, Spain was one of the first countries to recognize the independent state of Pakistan and in 1951 we opened our Embassy in Karachi, which later was moved to Islamabad. This special cultural event in fact marks the 70th anniversary or our bilateral relations.

Spain and Pakistan enjoy excellent bilateral diplomatic relations. Another example of that is the recent visit on September 10th to Islamabad of Mr. José Manuel Albares, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs. Minister Albares had fruitful exchanges with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chief of Army Staff, General Bajwa and his homologue, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Ambassador Duran said both Spain and Pakistan share views on environmental issues as well adding both countries wish to join hands to overcome environmental degradation. He said both countries enjoy excellent bilateral and multilateral relations, which have helped us especially improve and strengthen people to people contacts.

The guests were served with exquisite Spanish delicacy called Paella. Paella looks like Pakistan Pulao or Biryani however it contains different ingredients. Taste too is different from these two Pakistani delicacies but when it comes to deliciousness, all appear to be at par.

The guests who attended the event greatly admired the selection of the venue and music. The Spanish artists superficially put up mesmerizing performances and thus received fulsome applause from the audiences.