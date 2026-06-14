Spain humiliate Pakistan 5-1, hand Green Shirts 10th Straight Pro League defeat

BRUSSELS, JUN 14: /DNA/ – A disappointing result from the turf as Spain handed Pakistan a heavy 5-1 defeat in their latest FIH Pro League encounter. The loss marks the Green Shirts’ 10th consecutive defeat in the competition, extending a dismal run that has raised serious questions about the team’s current form and future direction.

Spain dominated possession and created chances at will, slicing through Pakistan’s defense with clinical precision. Pakistan briefly showed signs of resistance, pulling one goal back, but the Spanish side responded ruthlessly to restore their multi-goal cushion before adding further strikes.

The once-formidable hockey nation, famous for its golden era and World Cup triumphs, now finds itself in a deep slump. With confidence shattered and a young squad still searching for answers, a long road to recovery lies ahead for the national game.

Head coach and team management face mounting pressure to arrest the slide, but with morale low and top-tier opponents looming, the Green Shirts risk further humiliation unless urgent changes are made.

For now, Pakistan hockey fans are left to reflect on another grim chapter in the FIH Pro League — hoping that this painful phase becomes the foundation for a future revival, rather than a lasting decline.