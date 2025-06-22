Spain crushes Ireland 9-1 in Pro League

Hockey; Belgium Dominates India 6-0

DNA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 22 – In a stunning display of skill, Spain demolished Ireland 9-1 in the ongoing FIH Pro League hockey tournament, showcasing their attacking prowess. The match, held TODAY, saw Spain dominate from the start, leaving Ireland struggling to keep up. Meanwhile, Belgium delivered another strong performance, defeating India 6-0 in a one-sided contest.

The Pro League fixtures, set to continue until June 29, have seen intense competition among the world’s top hockey nations. Belgium’s commanding win over India reinforces their position as a strong contender for the title. India, usually a formidable side, failed to counter Belgium’s relentless attacks, raising concerns ahead of their next matches.

In another development, New Zealand has secured a spot in the Pro League after defeating Pakistan in the Nations Cup 2025, held in Malaysia. The Kiwis’ victory ensures their participation in the next edition of the elite tournament, while Pakistan faces a setback in their quest for higher-tier competition.

Fans are eagerly watching the remaining Pro League matches, with teams battling for crucial ranking points ahead of major international events. The tournament has already delivered thrilling encounters, and with just a week left, the race for the top spots remains wide open.