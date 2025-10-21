S&P Global recognized with multiple awards

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: S&P Global Pakistan has achieved remarkable recognition at the Best Place to Work Awards for 2025, securing its position among Pakistan’s top five ‘Best of the Best Companies’. In addition, S&P Global Pakistan won the ‘Best Place to Work in Large Company’ category and the ‘Best in Industry Award’ for the IT Services Industry.

“These recognitions are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to building future-ready teams while staying true to our core values of discovery, partnership, and integrity,” said Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan. “These achievements validate our work towards creating an environment where talent thrives as we continue to unlock value for our customers through our valuable data, insights benchmarks and more.”

As S&P Global Pakistan completes 20 years of operations in the country, its workforce of over 1,400 skilled professionals continues to push boundaries in data, research, and analytics.

Commenting on this achievement, Atta Rehman, Senior Regional People Advisor, S&P Global Pakistan, said, “Our workplace culture is built on the foundation of ‘People Forward’ – a philosophy that prioritizes investment in our people to accelerate their careers by equipping them with the necessary tools, skills, and opportunities to excel in a dynamic world.”