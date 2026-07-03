South Korean president to attend NATO summit

SEOUL, 03 JULY (DNA) — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkiye, from July 7 to 8, Seoul’s national security adviser said on Friday.Lee aims to build defense industry cooperation between South Korea and NATO member countries, Wi Sung-lac told a press briefing.

In Ankara, Lee will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and take part in a group ‌summit with leaders ‌from Indo-Pacific countries, including Japan, New ‌Zealand ⁠and Australia, Wi ⁠said.

He will also attend the NATO defense industry forum and deliver a speech at one of its sessions.

“As geopolitical instability deepens, NATO member states are increasing their defense spending and also pursuing efforts to strengthen their own domestic ⁠defense production capabilities,” Wi said.

“South Korea, which ‌is not a ‌NATO member, must advance partnerships with NATO based on ‌the alliance’s standards to facilitate exports of defense ‌materials,” he said. Lee’s office is arranging more summits with leaders of other countries for defense cooperation, Wi said without elaborating.

After the two-day trip to Turkiye, ‌Lee will arrive in Ulaanbaatar on July 9 for a three-day state ⁠visit ⁠at the invitation of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Lee’s office said.On the first day of the visit, the two leaders will hold a summit, issue a joint statement and sign multiple memorandums of understanding, Wi said.

South Korea views Mongolia as a key partner given its reserves of critical minerals and as a neighbor that can contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula through its close ties with North Korea, Wi said. — DNA