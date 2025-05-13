South Asia’s New Chaudhary

by: Sadaf Noreen Awan

Kashmir Dispute has remained a bone of contention between two Nuclear Powers of South Asia, for which both have fought 3 major wars on claiming its territorial supremacy for decades. To resolve the matter, United Nations has played its role multiple times with numerous resolutions, but the dispute is still undermined putting population of more than 1.6 billion people, about one-fifth of the world’s population under the shadow of potential war again under the racist regime of Narendra Modi in India.

Recent agitation occurred due the Indian false allegation/blame on Pakistan about Pehlgam attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir on 22nd April 2025, in which reportedly 26 people were killed including Muslims. Indian Government despite deployment of 900k army in Indian Occupied Kashmir, was failed to prevail proper means of security for the tourists at the hill station. Moreover, within ten minutes of the incident occurred, Indian Government filed an FIR against Pakistan without ant evidence or investigation, which was senseless and baseless. Pakistani political and militaryleadership strongly condemned the coward terrorist attack at Pehelgam and offered full cooperation to do a partial and transparent investigation of the matter. Indian Pime Minister, Narendra Modi activated the public by suspending Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and then made speeches with full of hatred and inflammatory remarks against Pakistan to gain sympathies to win the coming elections. Indian Media, the factory of lies, started false propaganda against Pakistan and started spreading war hysteria in the region. While Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Forces Syed Hafiz Gen. Asim Munir warned that any “misadventure” by India would be met with a quick and decisive response.

India violated the international boarders law and attacked Pakistan with missile strikes at six Pakistani sites like Subhan Mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East, Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad, Abbas Mosque in Kotli, Umalkura Mosque in Muridke, the village of Kotki Lohara in Sialkot district, and Shakargarh which left many civilian death and multiple injured, on the night of 6/7 May 2025 and named it Operation Sindoor. The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project was also bombard by India at the same time. While Pakistan Army defended its land responsibly and timely on land & sky and condemned this act of terrorism and violation of international law. National and International media visited the sites next day along LoC and reported the facts. As for as Indian media is concerned, ittried to hide the facts but International Media reported the facts which clearly narrated Modi’s RSS agenda and false propaganda to push the region in war zone. Therefore,our political leadership and our Armed Forces significantly showed a high level of patience and professionalism and elaborated the facts in a press conference with clear evidences. On 9th May 2025, India’s war hysteria did not stop and it took a step forward by start sending Israeli manufactured 88 drones in major cities of Pakistan which was rightfully neutralised by Pakistan Armed Forces defence system. With full of hatred, India started attacking its own cities with drones in Amritsar, Pathankot and other places to give a message to the whole world that Pakistan is attacking them in retaliations. While Pakistan’s DG ISPR Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary clearly denied the attacks in Amritsar in a press conference and gave a strong message by saying that ‘When we will reply, the whole world would come to know the sound of our reply. He further added that ‘“if you are so fond of Pakistan firing at you, we will fulfil your demand at a time, place and means of our choosing”.

Next day, a strong bombing thunder was heard in Islamabad on the night of 9th May when India attacked Pakistan’s three Military Airbases in Rawalpindi, Shorkot and Mureekay respectively, which further escalated the situation in the region.

After a forbearance of three days, Pakistan decided to lauch its Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, name took from verses of Holy Quran. On the morning of 10th May at the time of Fajar, Pakistan successfully attacked and hitsIndia’s 26 targets from land and sky and destroyed a storage site of the Brahmos missiles in India’s Beas region and the Udhampur airbase as part of its retaliatory operation showed its incredible performance which left the world astonished. With full wisdom and planning, Pakistan Armed Forces defended the motherland Pakistan by cyber hijacking of India’s power grid system, Adampur, Udhampur, Pathankot, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhatinda and Halwara airfields, the Akhnoor aviation base, Russian’s S-400 system in Adampur, Brahmos storage site in Beas, Artillery gun positions in Dehrangyari, occupied Kashmir’s Mankot, Indian posts directly opposite in the Phuklian sector, Rabtanwali Post, Jazeera Post Complex, Kafir Mehri, Shahpar 3, and Ghadar Top across the LoC with full zeal and zest. Around 5pm, President Donald Trump mediated and asked for a ceasefire on both sidesto lower down the temperature of animosity.

War hysteria, thrust for blood and conspiracies of the Modi government have been thoroughly exposed on the global stage for all stakeholders. Every state has its own crises like poverty, economic problems and political instability which could be tackled slowly but surely but taking a nuclear state for granted is insane and present a state’s immature approach. However, with the blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan’s both political and military leaderships, united on one front, and Pakistan armed forces with the best policymaking approach defended the country with massive public support, had effectively crushed the nefarious intentions of the enemy. Pakistanis are very proud of our Armed Forces and Pakistan’s 25 crore public became frontline soldiers against India. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif announced Youm-Marka-i-Haq will be observed every year on May 10th for magnificent success in operation Banyan ul Marsoos.

Now the foremost thing to note down is the changing warfare environment in the region. In the 75 years history of India and Pakistan, India always tried to be big hegemonic power (Chaudhary) of South Asia with United States support. While Pakistan, being the sole Nuclear State in all 56 Islamic States, always pinch on India’s tail by narrating and showing its strong power in South Asia with China’s unwavering support. It is pertinent to mention here that in the modern times, the biggest ever dog fight was observed on the night of 6th & 7th May between India and Pakistan, in which 150 fighter jets took place from both sides. Pakistan was fighting with China’s made JF-17 Thunder fighter Jets while India used its French made Rafael jets with 4.5 generation with more advance technology. Pakistan shot down India’s 6 jets including 3 Rafael which left the whole world witnessing a miracle. With its professional and technical trained pilots Pakistan Airforce won the modern times biggest dog fight with 6-0. CNN World stated ‘China has spent Billions on developing military technology. Conflict between India and Pakistan could be its first major test.

China has 5.9% share in selling arms in whole world and 63% of their whole manufactured military arsenal are bought by Pakistan like JF-17 jets, Yuan-class submarines, providing second strike capabilities, HQ series air defence system complementing its strategic depth and P-10 and P-15 cruise and ballistic missiles, enhancing Pakistan’s tactical reach. Pakistan’s 81% weapons from China and the whole world is looking at China’s credibility in the market as Pakistan became the first country to gunned down French manufactured Rafael with China’s Jets. China has remained a trustworthy friend of Pakistan when it comes to its sovereignty or territorial integrity in the region. China could not have done such a best representation of their jets as Pakistan did against India and Rafael’s shares had gone down in international market. Power is shifting in South Asia as China is emerging as a new power in this multi polar world. America always supported India as an ally against China, but India Pakistan escalation has presented a clearer view about China’s advancement in technology and its superiority in the region. India must revise its strategic calculus. As Indian planners assumed of warfare with Pakistan without triggering third party in the region. China would be standing with Pakistan if India dares again to put 1.6 billion peoples lives in danger and tried to turn South Asia in a battleground. Now India must ask itself; it is prepared for a confrontation not just with Nuclear state Pakistan, but with China as well as acting in concert and to lose Indian Occupied Kashmir?