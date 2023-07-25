South Asia deserves peace more than any other region, says Zaheer Janjua

DNA

OTTAWA: Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has hoped the South Asian region will be free from conflicts and the people of the region will be able to live their lives in peace and harmony.

He made these comments while speaking to members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run team that visited the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa while relaying a peace torch from its birthplace in New York to the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Welcoming the team and receiving the peace torch, the High Commissioner lauded the Peace Run initiative and the idea of using peace torch and running from places to places to promote peace and foster unity and friendship among the people of all faiths, cultures and walks of life.

He said Pakistan needs peace more than anyone else as it is situated in a region that has been ravaged by conflicts for a long time. He particularly referred to the oppressed people of Kashmir who were in dire need of peace after having endured 76 years of occupation. “We need to end conflicts and let the people move on with their lives,” he added.

Earlier, members of the Peace Run team were served with drinks and refreshments after they arrived at the Pakistan High Commission. The team leader presented peace torch to High Commissioner who thanked organisers of the Peace Run for letting Pakistan High Commission be part of their peace efforts. Later, the High Commissioner holding the peace torch aloft in his hands, joined the runners and ran some distance with the Peace Run team to show support and solidarity for the cause of peace.