South African envoy briefed about dynamics of Pakistan economy

Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman AIERD briefed the high commissioner; Mthuthuzeli Madikiza admires efforts

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman AIERD, hosted Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner South Africa. Zahid Latif Khan briefed Mthuthuzeli Madikiza about economic dynamics of Pakistan. Chairman also shared his ideas to strengthen bilateral economic and people to people relationship. Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, admired the efforts and assured his full cooperation to further enhance bilateral relations.

Excellency also shared that High Commission is committed to enhance bilateral, economic and people to people cooperation and also shared his ideas to strengthen the relationship. Both agreed to work together to achieve the common goals, in future.