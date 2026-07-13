South African corruption head hospitalized before commission testimony

CAPE TOWN, JUL 13: Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson was “rushed to hospital” ahead of her appearance before the Madlanga Commission on Monday to answer questions about sending an email to suspended Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Feroz Khan, containing the contents of an assault docket against him.



Johnson’s advocate, Apla Bodlani, SC, told the commission that National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga had received a call from Johnson’s bodyguards to say that “she’s not able to be with us”.



“They are rushing her to hospital.”

“She had some serious health-related issues that I’m not able to disclose in public and that she’s being attended to,” he added.

Mhaga later spoke to Johnson’s doctors and obtained a medical certificate which indicated that she had been booked off until 15 July.

Commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said t

he certificate was similar to previous non-specific sick notes the commission had received, which he slammed as “useless”.

“I noticed that this is one of those medical certificates, the nature of which I’ve previously said are useless in the sense that they give no information whatsoever… It’s just one of those useless so-called medical certificates”.



Johnson’s evidence has been postponed indefinitely.

An unnamed whistleblower had accused Johnson of forwarding the contents of the 2018 assault case docket to Khan, retired Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified on Friday.