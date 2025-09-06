South Africa vs Pakistan series: Test, ODI, T20I schedule issued

RAWALPINDI: Cricket fans in Pakistan are in for a thrilling season as South Africa’s cricket team is set to tour Pakistan later this year for a full series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20 Internationals.

The action-packed tour will begin in October and continue into early November.

Test matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi

The series will kick off with the World Test Championship fixtures.

First Test: October 12–16 in Lahore

Second Test: October 20–24 in Rawalpindi

These matches will play a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s and South Africa’s standings in the championship table.

T20 series to Begin in Rawalpindi

After the Tests, the spotlight will shift to the three-match T20I series.

First T20: October 28 in Rawalpindi

Second and Third T20s: October 30 and November 1 in Lahore

The T20 series will serve as an exciting lead-up to international white-ball events and give both teams a chance to test their bench strength.

ODI series returns to Faisalabad after 17 years

The tour will conclude with the three-match ODI series, to be held from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad. This will mark a historic moment as Faisalabad hosts a One Day International match after 17 years, adding nostalgic value for local fans eager to see international cricket return to the city.