South Africa vs Pakistan series: Test, ODI, T20I schedule issued
RAWALPINDI: Cricket fans in Pakistan are in for a thrilling season as South Africa’s cricket team is set to tour Pakistan later this year for a full series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20 Internationals.
The action-packed tour will begin in October and continue into early November.
Test matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi
The series will kick off with the World Test Championship fixtures.
First Test: October 12–16 in Lahore
Second Test: October 20–24 in Rawalpindi
These matches will play a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s and South Africa’s standings in the championship table.
T20 series to Begin in Rawalpindi
After the Tests, the spotlight will shift to the three-match T20I series.
First T20: October 28 in Rawalpindi
Second and Third T20s: October 30 and November 1 in Lahore
The T20 series will serve as an exciting lead-up to international white-ball events and give both teams a chance to test their bench strength.
ODI series returns to Faisalabad after 17 years
The tour will conclude with the three-match ODI series, to be held from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad. This will mark a historic moment as Faisalabad hosts a One Day International match after 17 years, adding nostalgic value for local fans eager to see international cricket return to the city.
