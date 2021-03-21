SOPs Violations: 30 restaurants sealed, 660 shops closed down

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): The teams of Islamabad Capital Territory

administration has sealed some 30 restaurants and closed down 660 shops

for defying coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

during the last 24 hours.



The authorities have imposed over Rs 100,000 fine to the violators by

conducting as many as 2000 inspections. Similarly 16 individuals booked

and 10 vehicles were impounded over non-compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.



Around 52 schools and 28 mosques were inspected during the same period,

according to ICT data. The administration had step up efforts amid third

wave of corona virus pandemic as the number of positive cases in the

federal capital continued to rise.



AC Rural visited restaurants, malls and shops to check implementation of

COVID SOPs in Tarlai, PWD and Jinnah town and took action against the

violators. AC Industrial Area Owais Arshad visited sector I-8 and G-8

Markaz and closed all shops and restaurants that were functional.



Similarly, AC Shalimar, in compliance with notification issued by DC

Office closed all the shops other than essential items/services. Those

who were not following SOPs were fined. AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed

inspected schools/educational institutes in the area of Bhara Kahu,

Kiyani Road.



He briefed the traders about the latest directions of NCOC regarding

measures to counter 3rd wave of pandemic. Likewise, Assistant

Commissioner City Rana Musa Tahir closed the open stores at Aabpara

Market and took legal action against the violators.



AC Shalimar Sidra Anwar paid visit at sector F-10 and took action

against those shop owners who did not comply with SOPs. DNA



