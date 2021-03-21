SOPs Violations: 30 restaurants sealed, 660 shops closed down
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): The teams of Islamabad Capital Territory
administration has sealed some 30 restaurants and closed down 660 shops
for defying coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)
during the last 24 hours.
The authorities have imposed over Rs 100,000 fine to the violators by
conducting as many as 2000 inspections. Similarly 16 individuals booked
and 10 vehicles were impounded over non-compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.
Around 52 schools and 28 mosques were inspected during the same period,
according to ICT data. The administration had step up efforts amid third
wave of corona virus pandemic as the number of positive cases in the
federal capital continued to rise.
AC Rural visited restaurants, malls and shops to check implementation of
COVID SOPs in Tarlai, PWD and Jinnah town and took action against the
violators. AC Industrial Area Owais Arshad visited sector I-8 and G-8
Markaz and closed all shops and restaurants that were functional.
Similarly, AC Shalimar, in compliance with notification issued by DC
Office closed all the shops other than essential items/services. Those
who were not following SOPs were fined. AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed
inspected schools/educational institutes in the area of Bhara Kahu,
Kiyani Road.
He briefed the traders about the latest directions of NCOC regarding
measures to counter 3rd wave of pandemic. Likewise, Assistant
Commissioner City Rana Musa Tahir closed the open stores at Aabpara
Market and took legal action against the violators.
AC Shalimar Sidra Anwar paid visit at sector F-10 and took action
against those shop owners who did not comply with SOPs. DNA
=======
Related News
Mushahid Hussain says honour for Pakistan to play a pivotal role in China-US opening
ISLAMABAD, MAR 21 (DNA) – China Development Forum, a high-level annual event organised by China’sRead More
Gujranwala girl dies after headphones catch fire
GUJRANWALA, Mar 21 (DNA): In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girlburned to death after headphonesRead More
Comments are Closed