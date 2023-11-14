Some people make allies for power, people are enough for us: Asif Zardari

KARACHI, NOV 14 (DNA) — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that some people make allies for the power, but the people are enough for them. In a statement, he said that the PPP does not care for any alliance as alliances were formed against the PPP in the past as well.

"The PPP will win the next elections from the coastal areas to the mountain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he maintained. He thanked the people of Tharparkar for giving a rousing welcome to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Zardari said that the people of Thar have made their decision known by welcoming Chairman Bilawal with such zeal. He said that the people of Thar have not forgotten their sister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is that the people are the source of power. In the upcoming elections, the PPP will win from the coast to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — DNA