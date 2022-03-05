Somalian FM expresses condolence
ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi today to condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday. While offering his prayers and sympathies for the victims of yesterday’s attack, Foreign Minister Ali expressed Somalia’s solidarity with the brotherly people of Pakistan.
Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Ali for the call and appreciated his expressions of support for Pakistan. The two Foreign Ministers also briefly discussed bilateral issues, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen and expand ties between the two countries.
Related News
In phone call with Russian FM, Qureshi stresses diplomatic solution to conflict in Ukraine
ISLAMABAD, MAR 5: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone call with his RussianRead More
Somalian FM expresses condolence
ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign MinisterRead More
Comments are Closed