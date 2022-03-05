Saturday, March 5, 2022
Main Menu

Somalian FM expresses condolence

| March 5, 2022

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi today to condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday. While offering his prayers and sympathies for the victims of yesterday’s attack, Foreign Minister Ali expressed Somalia’s solidarity with the brotherly people of Pakistan. 

 Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Ali for the call and appreciated his expressions of support for Pakistan.  The two Foreign Ministers also briefly discussed bilateral issues, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen and expand ties between the two countries. 

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

In phone call with Russian FM, Qureshi stresses diplomatic solution to conflict in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone call with his RussianRead More

Somalian FM expresses condolence

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign MinisterRead More

Comments are Closed