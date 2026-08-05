Somali Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, AUG 5 /DNA/ – A high-level defence delegation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, led by Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Defence, called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters (AHQ), Islamabad.

At NHQ, key matters of mutual professional interest, regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening defence ties with Somalia.

At AHQ, discussions focused on bilateral defence cooperation, professional collaboration and capacity building. The Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s indigenous capability development, training and professional exchanges, reaffirming PAF’s commitment to supporting institutional cooperation with the Somali Air Force.

The Somali Defence Minister lauded the Pakistan Navy’s contributions to regional maritime security and the Pakistan Air Force’s professionalism and operational capabilities.