Solidarity with Palestine: World leaders must act on Gaza crisis: Hafiz Ashrafi

DNA

Lahore, OCT 13: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, Palestine Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday across the country and in Friday congregations in Masajid all over the Pakistan, solidarity was expressed with the oppressed Palestinians and special prayers were made for the people of Palestine.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi led Friday prayer in (Lahore), while leading Ulemas-Mashaykh of Pakistan Ulema Council led Friday sermons in their respective districts and cities including Maulana Dr. Abu Bakr Siddique in Islamabad, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri (Lahore), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Qasor), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui (Narowal), Maulana Abu Bakr Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habibur Rahman Abid, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Izharul Haque Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gujra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq (Khaniwal), Maulana Abdul Ghafar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmad (Bahawalpur), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiya (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya (Talagang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahimyar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmed Prasati (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samandari), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Maksad Mahar (Bahalangar), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubiri (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rahman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others expressed their solidarity with People of Palestine in Friday sermons stating that the decisive stage has now come on the issue of Palestine.

The Ulemas-Mashaykh addressing the Friday sermons said that the entire Muslim Ummah is with the oppressed Palestinian people and the leaders of the Muslim world have to play their role immediately on the Gaza situation.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that those who used to talk about human rights are silent on the massacre of oppressed Palestinians.

He said that the people of Palestine for the last many decades have been facing the barbaric atrocities of the Israeli forces.

Israel has usurped the First Qibla of the Muslims and the territories of Palestine.

The United Nations, international Forces and leading human rights organizations have turned a blind eye on the blood shed as a result of Zionist terrorism in Palestine.

Allah crushed the pride of Israel through the Palestinian freedom fighters, and since then Israel has been burning in retaliation and has launched the worst aggression of this century in Gaza.

Israel cares neither about the laws of war nor about the worst situation of the human rights.

Israeli bombardment has not spared the civilian population, innocent citizens, hospitals, schools, ambulances, aid workers, all are under the fire of its terror.

It is also very sorrowful that America, India, Britain and other Western countries stand with the Israel in its worst atrocities and Human rights organizations are silent over Israeli cruelties.

Amidst the prevailing bombardment in Gaza, there is fear of a major human tragedy in Gaza, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

The United Nations must take immediate action on the situation and stop Israel from massacre of the Palestinians.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that today the Muslims of the whole world are with the Palestinian brothers.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi praised the efforts and position of the leaderships of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan stating that Saudi Arabia as the head of the OIC should play its leadership role for the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi further pointed out that Saudi Arabia will not want any solution without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state adding that even today, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is playing an important role to make coordination for the relations between Muslim countries, God willing,

it has been made clear at the world that the world leadership will have to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

He said that the Palestine Solidarity Conference will be held in Islamabad on October 18, 2023.